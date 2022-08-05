Suspect identified after 4 bodies found in 2 homes in small Nebraska city

Nebraska authorities say the suspect, who had been badly burned, lives across the street from one of the homes where the four bodies were found.

LAUREL, NEBRASKA, Neb. — Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of one of the victims, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday.

A police team surrounded then entered a home in Laurel about 2:30 a.m. Friday after gathering evidence at two burned houses where the four bodies were found Thursday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Jason A. Jones, 42, of Laurel on suspicion of homicide. He had been badly burned and was taken to a hospital in Lincoln so has not been formally charged, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference.

Bolduc said Jones lives across the street from one of the burned homes.

Those killed were identified as Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, who all lived in one house. The victim in the other house was identified as Michele Ebeling, 53.

Bolduc declined to give a suspected motive for the arrest or to say if Jones knew those who were killed.

The arrest came a day after the four victims were found dead in two burning homes in the city about 100 miles northwest of Omaha.

Ebeling's body was found inside a home at 209 Elm Street after firefighters were called to an explosion and fire. A short time later, firefighters were called to another home at 503 Elm Street and found the bodies of three people inside.

The state patrol said all four of the victims have suspected gunshot wounds.