CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. -- A driver who police in California say was intoxicated found himself in a tough spot.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the driver in the photo was involved in a hit and run wreck. He reportedly tried to get away through a gate that required a code to be punched in, but while leaning out the window to punch in the code, he fell out, getting his foot caught in the steering wheel.

With his foot stuck and being stuck in a narrow space, the guy couldn't free himself.

The Cathedral City Fire Department was called. To get him out, they had to cut the steering wheel off.

The guy wasn’t injured. In fact, police say he was laughing at himself.

He was taken into custody for allegedly driving drunk and being involved in the hit and run.

