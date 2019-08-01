Scientists say a mysterious buzzing that was linked to a possible sonic attack of U.S. embassy members in Cuba in 2016 and 2017 may have been caused by crickets, according to new findings by a pair of scientists.

A recording obtained by The Associated Press was reportedly analyzed by scientists who determined it matched the sounds of the Indies short-tailed cricket Anurogryllus celerinictus.

The sounds were described by diplomats as "piercing sounds," "buzzing" and "grinding metal." It was reportedly associated with symptoms such as vertigo, dizziness, vertigo, and ringing in the ears. There were concerns by U.S. officials that the diplomats were the target of an attack. People affected reportedly suffered problems with concentration, balance, eyesight, hearing, and memory, among other things.

A British and an American scientist determined the cricket chirps matched "in nuanced detail, the AP recording in duration, pulse repetition rate, power spectrum, pulse rate stability, and oscillations per pulse." Their findings, however, have not been peer reviewed.

Click here to listen to what Anurogryllus celerinictus sounds like, according to the University of Florida Entomology and Nematology Department.

"While the temporal pulse structure in the recording is unlike any natural insect source, when the cricket call is played on a loudspeaker and recorded indoors, the interaction of reflected sound pulses yields a sound virtually indistinguishable from the AP sample. This provides strong evidence that an echoing cricket call, rather than a sonic attack or other technological device, is responsible for the sound in the released recording," the scientists found.

Despite the findings, the U.S. State Department and federal investigators are reportedly still investigating the cause. Cuba has denied being involved in any attack.