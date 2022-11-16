After Ticketmaster chaos, Taylor Swift tickets hit resale markets

Taylor Swift's first tour in five years has unsurprisingly led to an overwhelming demand for tickets and shock-inducing resale ticket prices.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift continues to break the internet.

A day after Ticketmaster said it saw "historically unprecedented demand" for the singer's upcoming tour, tickets have been popping up on resale markets with exceedingly large price tags.

Many fans who were left disappointed they couldn't get tickets to one of Swift's shows during the Ticketmaster presale turned to resale sites like Stubhub to see the availability there.

Front row tickets for Swift's concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 30 are listed for as much as $28,350 each on the resale site.

The cheapest ticket for that show was listed for $269, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shock-inducing resale ticket prices aren't exclusive to the Atlanta show, but rather a trend across all 52 concert dates. The Eras Tour is the singer's first tour in since 2018, resulting in an overwhelming demand to snag tickets.

On Tuesday, Ticketmaster said millions showed up for the "Verified Fan" presale — fans had previously signed up in advance for a chance at a code allowing them to buy tickets. Soon after the sale began, fans experienced issues.

"Ticketmaster" was among the top of Twitter's trending list Tuesday morning, and reports that the site was having issues spiked on DownDetector. For the rescheduled Capital One cardholder presale on Wednesday, Ticketmaster experienced yet another spike on DownDetector.

Fans will have another chance at purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster when the general sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.