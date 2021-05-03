Texas high school 'chivalry' assignment told ladies how to dress to please men

Some of the rules for the "ladies" included dressing "in a feminine manner to please the men," addressing men "with a lowered head and curtsy."

"Chivalry" is alive and well in Texas, but it may be causing more harm than good.

One Texas high school gave an assignment to students asking them to practice the code of chivalry developed in medieval times.

The assignment, posted online by a journalist for the Dallas Morning News, asked students in the class to "demonstrate to the school how the code of chivalry and standards set in the medieval concept of courtly love carries over into the modern day."

There were two different lists addressed to the "ladies" and gentlemen" of the class separately, and they went far beyond practicing good manners and respect. The assignment gave different outdated rules for male and female students to follow along with space for an adult witness signature.

Some of the rules for the "ladies" included dressing "in a feminine manner to please the men," addressing "all men respectfully by title, with a lowered head and curtsy," and "walking behind men or walking daintily, as if their feet were bound."

The assignment also instructed female students to adjust their behavior outside of the classroom by not showing "intellectual superiority if it would offend the men around them."

The "gentlemen's" rules included rising "when a lady walks in the room," showing "courtly courtesy as they assist ladies who may have dropped an article by picking it up for them," and addressing female classmates and faculty as "Milady."

Parents in a private Facebook group where the assignment was shared said the assignment was replaced after complaints, CBS News reported.

"This assignment has been reviewed, and despite its historical context, it does not reflect our district and community values. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed," a spokesperson for Shallowater High School told CBS News.

Here’s a really ... interesting ... assignment on chivalry from @shallowaterisd. They are requiring the female students to lower their heads and curtsy for men; clean up after men; cook for and bring a drink to the men’s class. This goes on for the entire day ... even at home. pic.twitter.com/i81Zr2iAva — Brandi D. Addison Davis 🗞 (@BrandiDAddison) March 3, 2021