The FBI is trying to thwart a Russian-linked malware system linked to Russia that has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers, and they're asking for help. What can you do? Take your router, turn it off, and turn it on again.

The bureau announced on Friday that the VPNFilter malware is targeting small office and home office routers. The malware system is able to render the routers inoperable, and can also collect information passing through the router.

Anyone with a small office or home office router should power cycle, or reboot their routers to disrupt the malware. The FBI also advised owners to disable remote management settings on devices and make sure their passwords are secure. Users should also upgrade their devices' firmware.

Officials linked the attack to a group called A.P.T 28, or Sofacy. The group is believed to be directed by Russia's military intelligence.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA