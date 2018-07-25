Dancing police officers have taken over social media. In June and July, hundreds of police departments throughout the country have participated in the lip sync challenge by releasing music videos.

Using the hashtags "lipsyncchallenge" and "lipsyncbattle," police, sheriff departments and other first responders have challenged each other to pick a song (from "Hello" by Adele to "Downtown" by Macklemore) and sing along.

The trend might just be a publicity stunt, but some of the videos are really well-produced and feature drones, choreography, costumes and exclusive locations. The officers poke fun of themselves by eating doughnuts, drinking coffee and showing off trending dance moves, like the floss dance.

When did it start?

The challenge kicked off when Deputy Alexander Mena from Bexar County, Texas Sheriff’s Office recorded himself lip syncing “Fuiste Mala” by Kumbia Kings and sent the clip to his sergeant, according to local TV station KENS 5.

The sheriff’s office posted his video on its Facebook page on June 19. It immediately went viral and has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

His video sparked dozens more videos created by Texas police departments. Then, the trend made its way outside the state to departments around the country.

Mena said he hopes the lip sync videos help the public see a lighter side to law enforcement and encourage more people to consider joining departments.

“At the end of the day, you still need to have a good vibe and maintain a positive attitude in this career,” Mena told KENS 5.

Here are some of the most popular and creative videos (in chronological order):

Song: “Flashdance… What a Feeling” by Irene Cara, “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, “Time of My Life” by Dirty Dancing

Release date: July 3

Song: “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Release date: July 6

After they were challenged by another Texas police department (you can watch the Irving Police Department’s video here), the Arlington Police Department took over a Dunkin' Donuts and showed of their dance moves to a Spice Girls classic. The stars of the video were Sergeant Karen Standback and rookie officer Elizabeth Duong.

"I didn't even know [Standback] could dance until yesterday when we were practicing. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, sarge has got some moves,'" Duong said in an interview with WFAA.

They hope the video helps them better connect with the community.

"I really hope that it shows that we really are human. We're just like everyone else. We can be serious when we need to, but at times, we know how to have fun," Standback said.

Song: “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars

Release date: July 9

The Norfolk Police Department's video is one of the most popular lip sync challenges. It has more than 70 million views on Facebook. They were challenged by a Texas police department.

“We’re just building relationships, and I think it’s very important for people to see that they can have a conversation with us,” said Officer Christopher Taveras, who was chosen to be the lead singer because he somewhat resembles Bruno Mars.

The Norfolk police then challenged a Virginia Beach department, which released their video a week later.

Song: Medley of “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson, “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, “What is Love” by Haddaway, “Regulate” by Warren G ft. Nate Dogg, “God Blessed Texas” by Little Texas

Release date: July 12

Song: "Havana" by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

Release date: July 13

The video by the Cleveland Police Department in Tennessee is reminiscent of an actual pop music video. Officers wearing dark sunglasses lounge by a backyard pool and "make it rain." It's been viewed on YouTube more than 500,000 times.

Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Release date: July 17, 2018

The video starts with an officer telling the Chief they've been nominated to participate in the lip sync challenge. "We're gonna be a part of this?" says the Chief as he accepts the challenge. Officers dance at a Chick-fil-A, BB&T Ball Park, in a gym and at the station.

Song: “We are the World” by USA for Africa

Release date: July 19

The Barberton Police Department turned the challenge into an opportunity to make a difference in their community. The video asks viewers to donate money to build a community center. The center’s goal is to help at-risk youth and their families through mentoring, free access to computers and tutoring.

Song: “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Release date: July 23

Song: “Hello” by Adele

Release date: July 24

The Ponca City Police Department took the doughnut-eating stereotype to a new level. As Adele sings "Hello," two officers in a squad car pull up to a doughnut shop. But a "closed" sign hangs in the window. One doughnut can be seen through the window.

A dozen officers then show up outside and dramatically look into the store. The video then cuts to a "flashback" in black-and-white showing the officers eating doughnuts and enjoying themselves inside.

Song: “Downtown” by Macklemore

Release date: July 25, 2018

