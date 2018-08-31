The creative wizards at LEGO have gone the extra mile and created a full-size, drivable Bugatti Chiron, made almost entirely out of LEGO Technic pieces. Even the engine is built from LEGOs.

Over 1 million pieces were used in assembling the 1.5-ton car, and LEGO said its creators didn't use any glue. The developers even had to create new pieces and new tools to assemble them, when they didn't have what they needed.

The engine utilizes LEGOs Power Functions motors, as does the retractable rear spoiler.

PHOTOS: LEGO made a real car out of LEGOs

LEGO said the goal was to make at least 90 percent of the car from LEGO pieces. The company said it was determined the car would still need a steel frame, and the tires and wheels are like those you would see on a regular car.

LEGO said it took 13,438 man hours -- that's equal to 1.53 years -- for development and construction.

Bugatti’s official test driver Andy Wallace was tapped to take the first LEGO Bugatti test drive.

But you won't be tearing down the Autobahn in this baby. It's top speed is about 12.5 mph.



