More than 850,000 aerosol cans of waterproofing wood protector spray are under recall because rust can form on the can, causing it to leak and become a fire hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans
The contents can react with the package, causing rust on the can's seam. That could lead to pinhole leaks. If the leaking fluid comes into contact with a source of ignition, it could start a fire.
These are the items under recall:
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol
- Item #: TH.041800-18
- UPC: 032053418006
Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol
- Item #: TH.091800-18
- UPC: 032053918001
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol
- Item #: TH.011800-18
- UPC: 032053118005
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol
- Item #: TH.023100-18
- UPC: 032053231001
They were sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.
The CPSC says Thompson's received 18 reports from retailers about the leaking cans. There were no injuries, fires or damage reported.
Customers are urged to stop using the recalled products and contact Thompson's for a full refund. You can reach The Thompson’s Company toll-free at 888-304-3769 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at thompsonsaerosolrecall@sherwin.com, or online at www.thompsonswaterseal.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.