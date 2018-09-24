Wear black and walk out. That's what the national activist group Time's Up is calling on women to do Monday in a moment of solidarity for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman to first accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct following his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a post on its official Twitter account, Time's Up is encouraging women at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT Monday to wear black and walk out of their home, office, or school. The group says those who can't leave can post a selfie on social media with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

The call for support comes ahead of a showdown Thursday, as Kavanaugh and Ford are set to testify openly before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens decades ago. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/s3RQY40Mf5 — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 23, 2018

That's been followed by a new claim against Kavanaugh by another woman. The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, claims Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party during his freshman year at Yale. Ramirez claimed Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Kavanaugh has denied that event as well, through a statement from The White House.

Joining the maelstrom, Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with President Donald Trump, claimed to represent a woman with information about high school-era parties attended by Kavanaugh and urged the Senate to investigate. Avenatti told The Associated Press that he will disclose his client's identity in the coming days and that she is prepared to testify before the committee, as well as provide names of corroborating witnesses.

A handful of senators in both parties remain undecided on Kavanaugh's nomination. Defections among Republicans would likely block his path to the Supreme Court.

