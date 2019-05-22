A one-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery after she was hit and injured by a Boston Police SUV.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the whole incident from Monday night.

The police cruiser had been stopped and the toddler appeared to step in front of the vehicle right as it started pulling away, running over the child. A bystander, along with the child's mother, quickly ran right over.

The mother then frantically ran after the police, who had stopped their vehicle and were heading back over.

The one-year-old's mother told local reporters that her daughter suffered a broken collarbone.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross released a statement on Tuesday and said he was glad to hear the young girl was expected to make a full recovery and they're investigating how it all happened.

"Investigators continue to investigate this incident, although preliminary findings are leading to this being an accident. The Boston Police Department works hard everyday to keep residents safe, and I can tell you that this is any police officers' worst nightmare. I ask for everyone to keep the young girl and her family in our thoughts as she recovers," Gross said in a statement.

Warning: The following video contains content that some may find disturbing.