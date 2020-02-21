TOKYO, Japan — Tokyo Olympic organizers have postponed training sessions for volunteers because of the virus outbreak spreading from China but again stated there are no plans to cancel or delay the 2020 Games.

They say training has been postponed until May.

About 80,000 volunteers are needed at the Olympics and the IOC calls their free work “key support to ensure the success of the games.”

Tokyo officials say the postponement is “part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection."

And while this training has been posted, neither Tokyo 2020 nor the International Olympic Committee have suggested cancelling, postponing or moving the Olympics.

The virus has caused the deaths of about 2,250 people since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Three deaths have been reported in Japan.

