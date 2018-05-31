Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo includes the phrase "feel the need." In the original movie, Cruise's character talks about how he feels the need for speed.

Cruise writes #Day 1 of production of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.

