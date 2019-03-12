WASHINGTON — Star Trek writer Dorothy Fontana was battling a short illness when she died December 2nd at the age of 80, according to StarTrek.com.

Described as a legendary mind in sci-fi, Fontana is well known within the genre and is credited with paving a path for female sci-fi writers to join, what has been, a male dominated industry. Fontana's writing on the Star Trek series focused on Vulcan culture and she has been called "the mind behind 'The Original Series' and 'The Animated Series' episodes like 'Yesteryear' and 'Journey to Babel.'

"Journey to Babel" was where viewers were introduced to Spock's father Sarek, and Spock's mother Amanda.

Fontana was also a co-writer on "The Next Generation" which won a Hugo Award. Dorothy Catherine Fontana used the gender-blind on screen credit of "D.C. Fontana," a moniker that she became known as. D.C. Fontana has writing credits for 11 episodes of the original "Star Trek."

RELATED: Veteran 'Will and Grace' actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

RELATED: Pat Sullivan, Heisman-winning Auburn quarterback and former Atlanta Falcon, dies at 69

Fontana once said in an interview, "most people ignore the fact that I was a writer before "Star Trek." Fontana was also a prolific writer for other shows in and outside of the sci-fi genre. She is credited with writing for episodes of "The Waltons," "Bonanza," "Babylon 5," "The Six Million Dollar Man, "Kung Fu" and "Logan's Run," among others.

Fontana worked as a senior lecturer at the American Film institute.

Fontana is survived by her husband Dennis Skotak, an Oscar-winning visual effects cinematographer. The family ask that memorial donations be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, the Humane Society or the American Film Institute.