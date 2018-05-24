President Trump has granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion.

Johnson was convicted of kidnapping in 1913 in a racially charged prosecution. He served about 10 months in prison. Johnson died in 1946.

Actor Sylvester Stallone posted a photo from inside the White House Thursday afternoon as he waited to go into the oval office for the ceremony.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 24, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

