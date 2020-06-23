WASHINGTON — President Trump says he would support a second round of economic impact payments for Americans to help the country's struggling economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Scripps' National Political Editor Joe St. George at the White House Monday, the president said "we will be doing another stimulus package, it'll be very good."

When asked how much the package will be, Trump said, "you'll find out about it."

St. George asked Trump when he would announce it, and the president said, "I think it's going to be bipartisan, I think it's going to be over the next couple of weeks, probably."

In March most adults in the United States received up to $1,200 as part of a first round of coronavirus stimulus payments after a bill was passed to help an ailing economy and workforce. It was part of the 159 million payments the IRS said the agency had processed by June.

A White House official did reveal to NBC News that an additional round of direct payments that would be “part of something the economic team is studying,” but said at the time that there were “no decisions made yet.”