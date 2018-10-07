President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh from Maryland to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

"Tonight, it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Trump said during a press conference Monday night.

Kavanaugh, 53, has been serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He also served as a law clerk to Kennedy alongside Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was named to the high court in 2017.

Bringing to the table a long record of opinions and dissents, the Yale Law graduate leaves little to worry about for Trump and Senate Republicans. However, most expect strong opposition from democrats during the confirmation process.

Although he was the favorite for the conservative legal establishment, Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania was viewed by most as Kavanaugh’s closest contender, after being the runner-up to Gorsuch when Trump made his first SCOTUS selection.

Kavanaugh also beat out Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana and Raymond Kethledge of Michigan.

Trump’s latest nominee would shift the nation’s highest court further to the right, setting up what’s expected to be a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as Kavanaugh seeks the Senate’s confirmation.

In the coming days, he’s expected to meet with senators door-to-door in campaign-style sessions ahead of the confirmation hearings.

The Republican caucus has a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, but one key member, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is battling brain cancer and may not be able to participate in the confirmation process.

Despite objections from democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to have the Senate vote this fall on Trump’s nominee. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the Senate to wait until after the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

The Judicial Crisis Network is planning a $1.4 million ad buy in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia – states with moderate Democratic senators who could be pressured to vote for Kavanaugh, according to a USA TODAY article.

