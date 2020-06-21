TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has abruptly canceled an outdoor campaign rally that had been scheduled in downtown Tulsa.

The campaign said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would only appear at the scheduled indoor event at the BOK Center. No reason was given for the cancellation of the outdoor rally right outside the venue. Images posted on social media showed few people in the outdoor area.

Thousands of Trump supporters and protesters gathered on the streets despite concerns about the coronavirus and fears that the politically charged environment could lead to violent conflicts. Many demonstrators appeared on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement to protest the recent deaths of Black men in police custody.

Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

AP