A new anti-robocalls law is expected to help Americans dodge many of the billions of robocalls they get each month promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS. But experts warn that scammers will adapt with new ways to trick people on their phones.

President Donald Trump signed the measure late Monday. It gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls. It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking robocalls.

Robocalls have become almost inescapable as the cost of sending them dropped and going after callers is difficult. Tech vendor YouMail said there were 5.7 billion calls from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others in October. Not all those calls are unwanted, though — you might want to get the call from your pharmacy saying your prescription is ready.