President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Trump tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

RELATED: Iran says new virus killed 43 people with 593 confirmed cases

Trump's appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.