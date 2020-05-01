BAGHDAD, Iraq — President Donald Trump is issuing his own warnings against an Iranian retaliation after the country has vowed to avenge the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. has already targeted 52 Iranian sites. He didn't identify them, but said they'd be hit “very fast and very hard.”

Thousands of black-clad militiamen and other supporters have marched across Iraq's capital of Baghdad in a funeral procession for the top Iranian top general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike.

People attend the funeral of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani and 9 Iranians and Iraqis, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's international airport early on Friday January 3, 2020 killed Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and 8 others. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

AP

The region is bracing for Iran to fulfill its vows of revenge, but it's unclear when or how it might respond.

RELATED: Following airstrike against Iranian general, anti-war protesters fill DC streets

RELATED: US men's soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar amid Iran tensions

RELATED: Iranian general steps out after Soleimani's death to lead

President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the situation at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, from his Mar-a-Lago property, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Melania Trump stands next to him. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP