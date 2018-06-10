Two dogs rescued from the Delta Fire just got rescued again — for good — by the same firefighters who saved them.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters Victor Guillen and Conner Mehl, based in Inyo County, first saw the Anatolian shepherd mix and poodle mix dogs together as they were driving up busy Interstate 5 near Castle Crags to fight the fire, which broke out north of Lakehead on Sept. 5.

"We managed to stop in time to not run them over," Mehl said. "And then we were able to walk up, and they both ran right up to us."

Guillen and Mehl instantly bonded with the dogs, who — according to a nearby gas-station clerk — had been hanging around the area for a while.

"We were like, 'Hey, man, let's adopt these things,'" Guillen said.

Mehl's wife immediately started looking into the paperwork the men needed to fill out to adopt, and Guillen said they worked on it during their downtime from fighting the fire.

Still, they knew it was possible the dogs had an owner who'd come looking for them, so they waited a month as the pups stayed in Haven Humane Society's shelter.

"We kept checking in to see if anyone had claimed them," Mehl said.

Since no one had, the pair finally made the lengthy trek back up to Redding on Friday to rescue the dogs again. Guillen adopted the poodle mix and Mehl adopted the shepherd mix.

“It’s really cool, because … they live quite a ways away,” Haven Chief Executive Officer Mark Storrey said.

Since the firefighters found the dogs on the freeway together, Guillen said he and Mehl plan to keep them in each others' lives going forward as well.

"We're happy to take them on and add them to our families," Guillen said.

