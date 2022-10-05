Project DYNAMO: American held hostage by Russia rescued in Ukraine

According to the Tampa-based nonprofit, the man and his family had been taken prisoner and falsely charged with espionage by Russian forces.

Example video title will go here for this video

KHERSON OBLAST, Ukraine — Project DYNAMO says it rescued an American citizen and his family who were being held hostage by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Tampa-based nonprofit says in March, 27-year-old Kirillo Alexandrov and his family "were taken prisoner and falsely charged for espionage by Russian forces and illegally detained, deep behind enemy lines in Russian-occupied territory near Kherson."

Project DYNAMO says an exfiltration team successfully rescued Alexandrov and his family in the vicinity of Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine.

The nonprofit says more details about its active and ongoing operation will be released soon.

Project DYNAMO has now rescued more than 550 people from war-torn, Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and helped them get somewhere safer. The nonprofit says its team, comprised of mostly veterans and retired military, has been operating in the country since early February.