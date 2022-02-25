'The Ukrainian citizens don't have a voice right now': Rallies for Ukraine span across North Texas

"They have been sitting in the basement in their house for the past two days," she said. "They're scared. Nobody deserves to wake up to war."

DALLAS — A small, but mighty, wave of blue and yellow filled a stretch of sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Dallas on Friday.

Nearly three dozen North Texas Ukrainians sang their home country's anthem, waved their flag and chanted as cars honked in support as they drove by.

The message, at least the one plastered across their signs in both English and Ukrainian, "No War".

"My family is in the capital, Kyiv," Atonina Sadkavska said. "Russia has been bombing them for two days. They're scared. They don't know what's going to happen. They can't leave. They're hiding from bombs, and they can't believe in the 21st generation stuff like this can happen."

One of the organizers of the event said she was afraid to show her face or be identified for this story because she's afraid for any retaliation against her five family members in Kharkiv.

"They have been sitting in the basement in their house for the past two days," she said. "They're scared. Nobody deserves to wake up to war."

Both women said they've been glued to the news for updates and are constantly checking in with families when they can.

"They're shooting civilians," she said. "They're aiming and targeting people's homes. They're killing people, and we need to stop that. The world needs to provide more support for Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens."

She and other Ukrainians at the rally echoed that sanctions aren't enough.

"We don't need more sanctions," she said. "We need actions. We need troops. We need equipment. We need money. We need support."

A separate group gathered for a mobile rally in Plano Friday afternoon. Many of the people who participated drove to Dallas to support the Downtown protest.

"The Ukrainian citizens do not have a voice right now," she said. "We are their voice."