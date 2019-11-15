CHICAGO — United Airlines is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than previously planned.

The change follows similar moves by American and Southwest, and reflects further delays in Boeing’s work to fix the plane after two deadly crashes.

United said Friday that without the planes, it will cancel 56 flights a day in January, February and early March, down from 93 a day this month.

United has 14 Max jets. All Max planes have been grounded since March, after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Boeing is fixing flight-control software and computers that played a role in the crashes. Boeing expects regulators to approve changes in pilot-training in January, clearing the way for U.S. airlines to resume Max flights with passengers.

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, United Airlines commercial jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. United Airlines is pulling the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than before. The move reflects further delays in Boeing’s work to fix software and computers that played a role in two deadly crashes overseas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

