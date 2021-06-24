New USPS delivery delays take effect Oct. 1: What you should know

The U.S. Postal Service is finalizing plans to slow down some first-class mail deliveries to reduce shipping costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been frustrated with the post office this year, you probably won't be thrilled to hear this. Their service is going to get even slower.

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. The current benchmark is one to three days but the Postal Service says this will now be one to five days.

Officials say this will mostly impact mail traveling long distances. They say most mail, especially traveling within the same region, will be unaffected. A Washington Post analysis earlier this year found the states most affected will be west of the Rocky Mountains.

The postmaster general says the changes are part of the post office's 10-year strategic plan.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts