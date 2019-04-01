The U.S. State Department has updated their travel advisory for China urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to the country due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”

The State Department’s Level 2 warning issued last year refers to the country’s ‘exit bans,’ which in the advisory says is used to sometimes keep U.S. citizens in China for years with no access to U.S. consular services.

According to the advisory, China does not recognize dual citizenship and warns that U.S.-Chinese citizens, or U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage, could be under additional intense scrutiny. Those who confront the ‘exit ban’ will be met with “prolonged interrogations and extended detention” in the name of national security, according to the State Department.

The warning also said that China uses these exit bans “to compel U.S. citizens to participate in Chinese government investigations, lure individuals back to China from abroad or aid Chinese authorities in resolving civil disputes in favor of Chinese parties.”

The State Department has urged Americans to read through the following guidelines when traveling to China:

Enter China on your U.S. passport with a valid Chinese visa and keep it with you.

If you are arrested or detained, ask police or prison officials to notify the U.S. Embassy or the nearest consulate immediately.

If you plan to enter North Korea, read the North Korea Travel Advisory.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Crime and Safety Reports for China.

U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

