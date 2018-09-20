Next year, Kristen Bell will be splitting her time between the Good Place, the Bad Place and Neptune, California.

"This is a very important Marshmallow announcement," the actress, 38, said Thursday in an Instagram video post. "As of summer 2019, all the old 'Veronica Mars' episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and rewatch, which is great because you're gonna need to brush up ... since we're making another one!"

Yep, the girl-detective dramedy will rise from the dead a second time next year, five years after the crowdfunded movie and 12 years after CW canceled the original cult series, which began on WB, after three seasons. Hulu says the new season will consist of eight new episodes, starring Bell as the title hero, but provided no other casting information.

In the 2014 movie, Veronica had finished college and law school and moved to New York but ultimately ditched a lucrative job offer to move back to her southern California hometown to work with her dad (Enrico Colantoni) who had opened up a private investigation firm after being voted out of his job as county sheriff in a town with notable income inequality. (Class warfare provided numerous storylines in the original series.)

The setup for the new season? "Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry," the announcement says. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach."

"Veronica has always been a superhero without a cape," Bell said in the caption. "And I think she's exactly what the world needs right now."

She added, "Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity. I hope we're still friends after I taser you."

Ah, taser humor. That's one of those "Veronica Mars" details you'll need to brush up on.

