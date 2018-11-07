George Clooney was briefly hospitalized in Italy Tuesday after his scooter collided with a car.

The 57-year-old actor was riding a scooter in Olbia on the island of Sardinia when a Mercedes cut across his path and caused a collision, throwing Clooney over the top of his scooter, according to the Associated Press. He was taken to a hospital in Olbia, but his injuries were not serious and he was discharged.

“George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," his representative Stan Rosenfield told USA TODAY. "He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Surveillance video of the crash was obtained late Tuesday by the newspaper Corriere della Sera, the AP reports. It shows a blue Mercedes veering into oncoming traffic, apparently to turn into a residential compound near Olbia.The video shows what is reported to be Clooney's scooter crashing into the car while another scooter alongside him manages to veer around it. A figure appearing to be Clooney is thrown over the front of his bike and up in the air before landing on the asphalt, where the car driver and other witnesses come to help.

Clooney is in Italy filming a "Catch-22" miniseries that will run on Hulu, based on Joseph Heller's 1961 novel that was also made into a 1970 film.

Clooney will portray Col. Cathcart (played by Martin Balsam in the film), marking Clooney's first TV role since he left NBC's ER in 1999. He will also direct the series with production partner Grant Heslov.

