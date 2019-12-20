Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, says she hopes to “break stereotypes” about what it means to be Miss America in 2020.

The 24-year-old wowed the crowd at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a science experiment, a first for a Miss America winner.

She wins a $50,000 scholarship.

Schrier's victory comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women's accomplishments and not appearance.

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, right, reacts after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At left is runner-up Miss. Georgia Victoria Hill and at rear is Miss. America 2019 Nia Franklin. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The swimsuit competition is gone and candidates compete for the “job” of Miss America and scholarships. Organizers say the changes have encouraged more young women to participate.

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, performs a science experiment prior to winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Inside Edition profiled Schrier's science experiment in July when she first won the crown of Miss Virginia.

After her crowning victory, Virginia Tech tweeted that "@MissAmerica can be a scientist because a scientist IS NOW #MissAmerica2020" to congratulate the Virginia Tech alumni.

