Walmart released its 37-page Black Friday circular Thursday, two weeks before Thanksgiving.
The retailer plans to be open on Thanksgiving with its Black Friday deals available starting at 6 p.m. in its stores. The discounts will also be available online starting at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
As with most retailers, there are some big discounts on electronics. Perhaps the biggest is a 40" Onn 2K Smart TV for $98 and a 50" Onn 4K Smart TV for $148.
If you want a more recognized name brand:
- Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV - $398
- Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV - $328
- Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV - $278
Other electronics discounts:
- iPad 7th Generation 32GB - $249
- Apple Watch Series 3 - $129
- Apple AirPods with charging case - $129
- iPhone 6S (Straight Talk or Total Wireless) - $99
- Samsung Galazy Tab A 10.1 - $149
- HP laptops ranging from $149 to $399
- Night Owl HD 4-camera security system - $150
- Arlo 3-camera security system - $249
Sales, of course, extend to all departments with deals on appliances, games, clothing, toys, tires and Christmas decor.
Walmart is also offering pre-Black Friday deals starting Thursday on select electronics, appliances and toys.
