WASHINGTON — As the government shutdown drags on and frustrations grow for furloughed federal workers, there's now a way to send them a little pick me up no matter where you live.

Pay It Furloughed is accepting donations from people all over the country to buy local craft brews for federal employees in the D.C. area impacted by the government shutdown.

If you're looking to donate a beer, you can visit the website and fund one, two or six beers. It also gives the option of making a larger donation.

If you're a federal employee in the D.C. looking for a free beer, you can go to the same website and find the brewery closest to you. The participating breweries are:

The money donated goes directly to the brewery where the beer is redeemed and covers D.C. sales tax. According to the website, there are 1,490 beers available and there is no maximum number of free beers for federal employees or contractors with valid identification.

Pay It Furloughed looks forward to expanding to more cities across the country as the partial government shutdown continues.