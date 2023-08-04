Wells Fargo customers report missing direct deposits from bank accounts

Some Wells Fargo customers voiced their frustrations online about their missing money.

WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo is working to fix a technical issue after many customers reported missing direct deposits from their bank accounts.

On Thursday afternoon, there were over 100 reports of issues with mobile deposits and account balances on Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users. By Friday morning, there were still reports of issues with the bank.

“A limited number of customers were unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts," the bank said in a statement on Friday. "The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Many customers took to Twitter, now known as X, to voice their frustrations and ask the bank about their missing money. Some noted how the missing direct deposits resulted in overdafted accounts.

"When are we getting our money back from the missing deposits from yesterday? My account is overdrafted still," one user tweeted.

Wells Fargo suffered a similar issue earlier this year in March when several customers were unable to see their direct deposit in their accounts.