When do polls close on Election Day? A guide to voting times in all 50 states

A complete guide to poll closing times for every state as well as Electoral College votes for election night 2020.

WASHINGTON — Election Day 2020 is almost here. While tens of millions of Americans have already voted early in-person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their votes on Tuesday.

While states will begin to report results after polls close on Election Day, it could take some time to know who won because of the large number of mail-in votes.

Here are the poll closing times and the number of electoral votes for all 50 states. Remember, as long as you're in line by the time polls close, you can still cast your ballot.

Note that the times are all adjusted in the list for Eastern Time. Some poll closing times may vary by location, be sure to check local guidelines. For states spanning multiple time zones, we've listed the state based on when the majority of locations close.

6:00 PM Eastern Closing

Indiana (Polls close 6 PM local time, most of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone - 11 electoral votes)

Kentucky (Polls close 6 PM local time, part of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone - 8 electoral votes)

7:00 PM Eastern Closing

Florida (Polls close 7 PM local time, most of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone - 29 electoral votes)

Georgia (Polls close 7 PM - 16 electoral votes)

South Carolina (Polls close 7 PM - 9 electoral votes)

Vermont (Polls close 7 PM - 3 electoral votes)

Virginia (Polls close 7 PM - 13 electoral votes)

7:30 PM Eastern Closing

North Carolina (Polls close 7:30 PM - 15 electoral votes)

Ohio (Polls close 7:30 PM - 18 electoral votes)

West Virginia (Polls close 7:30 PM - 5 electoral votes)

8:00 PM Eastern Closing

Alabama (Polls close 7 PM local time, a couple cities in Eastern Time Zone)

Connecticut (Polls close 8 PM - 7 electoral votes)

Delaware (Polls close 8 PM - 3 electoral votes)

Washington, D.C. (Polls close 8 PM - 3 electoral votes)

Illinois (Polls close 7 PM local time - 20 electoral votes)

Maine (Polls close 8 PM - 4 electoral votes)

Maryland (Polls close 8 PM - 10 electoral votes)

Massachusetts (Polls close 8 PM - 11 electoral votes)

Mississippi (Polls close 7 PM local time - 6 electoral votes)

Missouri (Polls close 7 PM local time - 10 electoral votes)

New Jersey (Polls close 8 PM - 14 electoral votes)

Oklahoma (Polls close 7 PM local time - 7 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (Polls close 8 PM - 20 electoral votes)

Rhode Island (Polls close 8 PM - 4 electoral votes)

Tennessee (Polls close at 7 PM Central Time - 11 electoral votes)

8:30 PM Eastern Closing

Arkansas (Polls close 7:30 PM local time - 6 electoral votes)

9:00 PM Eastern Closing

Arizona (Polls close 7 PM local time - 11 electoral votes)

Colorado (Polls close 7 PM local time - All vote by mail - 9 electoral votes)

Kansas (Polls close 7 PM local time, but counties can close at 8 PM local time, so some close at 8 PM Eastern, others close at 9 PM Eastern - 6 electoral votes)

Louisiana (Polls close 8 PM local time - 8 electoral votes)

Michigan (Polls close 8 PM local time - 16 electoral votes)

Minnesota (Polls close 8 PM local time - 10 electoral votes)

Nebraska (Polls close 8 PM local for Central Time Zone & 7 PM in Mountain Time Zone - 5 electoral votes)

New Mexico (Polls close 7 PM local time - 5 electoral votes)

New York (Polls close 9 PM - 29 electoral votes)

North Dakota (Polls close 7 PM local time for Central & Mountain, 9 PM/10PM Eastern - 3 electoral votes)

South Dakota (Polls close 7 PM local time for Central & Mountain, 9 PM/10PM Eastern - 3 electoral votes)

Texas (Polls close 7 PM local, most of state in Central Time Zone, part in Mountain Time Zone, 9 PM/10PM Eastern - 38 electoral votes)

Wisconsin (Polls close 8 PM local time - 10 electoral votes)

Wyoming (Polls close 7 PM local time - 3 electoral votes)

10:00 PM Eastern Closing

Iowa (Polls close 9 PM local time - 6 electoral votes)

Montana (Polls close 8 PM local time - 3 electoral votes)

Nevada (Polls close 7 PM local time - 6 electoral votes)

Utah (Polls close 8 PM local time - 6 electoral votes)

11:00 PM Eastern Closing

California (Polls close 8 PM local time - 55 electoral votes)

Idaho (Polls close 8 PM local time - 4 electoral votes)

Oregon (Polls close 8 PM local time – All vote by mail - 7 electoral votes)

Washington (Polls close 8 PM local time - All vote by mail - 12 electoral votes)

12:00 AM Eastern Closing

Hawaii (Polls close 7 PM local time, Midnight Eastern – All vote by mail - 4 electoral votes)

1:00 AM Eastern Closing