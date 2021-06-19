Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

The driver has been taken into custody.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — At least two people were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Wilton Manors Police confirmed on Twitter that the rest of Saturday's Stonewall Pride parade has been canceled, but the rest of the Pride festival's events will continue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is confirmed.