CANTON, Miss — Young people have marched from a Catholic church in Mississippi to a town square to protest recent immigration raids on chicken processing plants that detained hundreds of migrants.

Even as President Donald Trump and local Republican allies defend the raids, churches are emerging as sources of spiritual and material aid to the migrants. At some churches, the response is also flaring into political opposition.

Children from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton marched Sunday, saying they won't remain silent after migrants were taken away — including some of their parents. In Mississippi, Catholic, Episcopal, United Methodist and Evangelical Lutheran bishops have denounced the raids.

The Canton church is the command post in responding to the raid on one nearby plant. In Mississippi's Scott County, which saw three raids, other churches are responding.

Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

