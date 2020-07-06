LOS ANGELES — National Guard troops will be pulled out of California cities where they've been deployed for a week after rampant violence and theft marred the first days of protests over the death of George Floyd.
The announcement comes as peaceful demonstrations again emerged across the state.
A timeline for the Guard pullout was not provided, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said some troops would begin departing Sunday evening.
Meanwhile the Compton Cowboys, a group of mostly African American horse enthusiasts, wore boots and ten-gallon hats during a "ride for peace" through urban neighborhoods south of Los Angeles.
