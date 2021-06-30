National tire safety week awareness

A local Discount Tire shop shares helpful tips for drivers before they hit the roads.

"Do your part, know your roll," that's the theme of this year's National Tire Safety Week. The message is aimed at educating drivers about proper tire care.

Jason Wilson with Discount Tire said it's critical to regularly check your tires before sitting behind the wheel.

"It's like a rubber band, over time it loses its ability to be elastic, it becomes brittle, the rubber starts to be kind of hard, so you really start to lose the tires ability to conform," said Wilson.

He advised drivers to assure their tire pressure matches the pounds for square inch (psi). That means maintaining a measure around 30 to 35 psi.

"They do lose air pressure on their own typically about a pound per month. So, you want to check your air pressure pretty regularly. typically once a month, especially if you're going to get on the road and go over to a long trip and things like that," said Wilson.

As higher temperatures approach the coastal bend and upcoming holidays, Wilson said you must also check the age and tread of your tires.

"Let's say a really easy way to check is using a penny. So, if you were to see the top of Lincoln, it's definitely time to replace the tire," said Wilson.