The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a group of 376 Central American migrants illegally crossed the border near Yuma Monday morning.

In a series of tweets Friday, CBP Arizona said the group of migrants "inundated" agents in the Yuma sector.

CBP Arizona said the large group of migrants were processed by agents. Officials released video and photos of the migrants standing in a line.

According to reports, the group was able to cross the border after digging a hole under the border fence.

"Almost all were families or unaccompanied juveniles," CBP Arizona said.