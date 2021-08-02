Vote set on awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, officer who led pro-Trump mob away during riots

Officer Eugene Goodman heroically led a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber while members and staff huddled inside.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could vote as early as Monday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber during the insurrection on January 6.

The bill to award Officer Goodman the honor is sponsored by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

"But for Officer Goodman’s acts of courage, people would have died or been severely injured," said Senator Van Hollen.

It is one of the indelible moments of the January 6 insurrection; Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman standing alone, leading a group of rioters away from the Senate Chamber.

We were lucky some excellent reporting cemented Officer Goodman's impact and heroic actions in history. Hoping Congress can follow suit with by honoring him with the Congressional Gold Medal. https://t.co/eWJycSE6ho — Francesca Amodeo (@FAmodeo25) January 22, 2021

"When (Officer Goodman) led those rioters away from the doors. I was speaking," said Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Senator Sinema was on the floor of the Senate, delivering a speech in favor of the certification of Arizona's electoral votes for Joe Biden as President. Shortly after she concluded her remarks, Senate staff and media began entering the chamber. That's highly unusual because only elected Senators are allowed on the chamber's floor.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

As Senator James Lankford (R-OK) began to speak he was quickly interrupted and told over a microphone that there were "protestors in the building."

But no one inside knew just how close that angry mob was to their location.

"They could have crashed through at that moment very easily," said Senator Van Hollen. "He (Officer Goodman) put himself in danger. He put himself at risk."

The bill to grant Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal has 67 co-sponsors, which is a key threshold to passage. A Senate aide confirms to WUSA9 the bill could be voted on as early as Monday and then move to the House of Representatives.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Nancy Mace (R-SC)

The Congressional Gold Medal has been awarded 168 times in 244 years. It’s first recipient was General George Washington in 1776. The honor has never gone to a law enforcement officer for bravery in the line of duty.

"Officer Eugene Goodman’s bravery and quick thinking saved lives and saved democracy from what could have been an even darker tragedy. The Senate and our country owe him an eternal debt,” said Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) in a statement. “All of Maryland is proud of Officer Goodman’s courage and service to our nation.”

I was speaking on the Senate floor defending Arizona's election while Officer Eugene Goodman led insurrectionists away from the chamber. Forever grateful for his service to our country and his defense of democracy. pic.twitter.com/ALLDowNWtP — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) January 22, 2021

Two weeks after the siege on the Capitol, Officer Goodman escorted incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to the Capitol and the inaugural stage.