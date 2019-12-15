CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get health insurance for next year, you might want to do so now.

Today is the last day to sign up for 2020 coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

This is for those who won't receive health insurance through their employer, or programs like Medicare, Medicaid or CHIP starting on January 1st.

If you do miss the deadline, not all hope is lost, you might qualify for a special enrolment period.

For more information or to enroll, you can visit healthcare.gov.

