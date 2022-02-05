DOJ wants 17 years in prison for ex-NYPD officer who tackled, choked DC cop on Jan. 6

Prosecutors argue Thomas Webster's history as a police officer and U.S. Marine make his actions during the Capitol riot all the more egregious.

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors want a Marine Corps veteran and former NYPD officer who tackled and choked a DC Police officer during the Capitol riot to serve more than 17 years in prison, arguing the sentence was warranted for “disgracing” the democracy that he once fought to protect and serve.

The 210-month sentence the Justice Department is seeking for Thomas Webster, of New York, would be by far the longest handed down in any Jan. 6 case to date. Prosecutors sought more than 15 years in prison for Texas Three Percenter Guy Reffitt for being at the front of a mob that overwhelmed police, although he was ultimately ordered to serve 87 months behind bars. Another defendant and former police officer, Thomas Robertson, of Virginia, was also sentenced to 87 months in prison earlier this month.

Webster was convicted by a jury in May of six counts, five of them felonies. During trial, prosecutors showed video of Webster “elbowing” his way through the massed crowd on Jan. 6 to where DC and U.S. Capitol Police officers were holding a perimeter behind a line of bike racks. Body cam video showed him immediately screaming at one of those officers, D.C. Police Officer Noah Rathbun, before initiating what prosecutors described as a “rage-filled” assault within seconds of arriving at the police line. Video showed Webster repeatedly swinging a metal pole with a Marine Corps flag attached at Rathbun and another officer before charging through the barricade and tackling Rathbun to the ground, where he attempted to rip off his gas mask and helmet. Rathbun testified that Webster’s attack choked him and left him gasping for air as he felt other rioters kicking him while on the ground.

Webster took the stand in his own defense, calling Rathbun a “rogue cop” and claiming an incidental, open palm contact to his face by Rathbun’s hand felt like a “freight train.” Jurors deliberated for only two hours before finding Webster guilty on all counts. Outside of court, two members of the jury told reporters it was a “very easy and quick” decision and that they didn’t find Webster’s testimony about what he described as Rathbun’s “punch” to be credible.

Prosecutors highlighted Webster’s own testimony in their memo Wednesday, writing that the “countless hours” he said he’d spent as an NYPD officer working protests meant he should have been particularly attuned to how dire the situation was for police trying to defend the U.S. Capitol Building.

“It is particularly disturbing that a former NYPD officer, once responsible for manning bike-rack barricades and protecting dignitaries, would help lead the breach of the barricades outside the U.S. Capitol,” assistant U.S. attorney Hava Mirell wrote in the sentencing memo. “It is also disturbing that a former Marine would use his U.S. Marine Corps flag as a deadly and dangerous weapon during an attack on our democracy.”

Mirell said Webster has, to date, expressed “no remorse or contrition” for his actions on Jan. 6 or for claiming on the witness stand that it was Rathbun, and not him, who was the aggressor.

“Webster’s failure to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct on January 6 suggests the need for further deterrence,” Mirell wrote. “In the minutes and hours following his attack on Officer Rathbun, when he had time to reflect on what he had done, Webster was not apologetic or ashamed. To the contrary, he deliberately inserted himself in the background of another rioter’s live video to call for more ‘patriots’ to come to the Capitol and join the fight against police.”

After the riot, Mirell said, Webster returned to his hotel room and texted a friend that he would “never forget this date.”

Webster was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. by U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta. Prosecutors estimated he will face a recommended sentencing guideline of 210-262 months in prison, and asked Mehta on Wednesday to order Webster to serve 210 months of that. At sentencing, Mehta will review a similar calculation from pretrial services and the defense before making his own determination of what guideline range applies to Webster. As of Thursday afternoon, Webster’s attorney had not yet filed his own sentencing memo.