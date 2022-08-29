Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert about racist, hate crime incidents

The system, which is modeled after the AMBER Alert, will determine if people should be alerted when a threat of racial violence is reported.

MARYLAND, USA — A new alert system was created in Maryland to notify communities about credible threats or hate crimes.

The Caucus of African-American Leaders unveiled the Emmett Till Alerts system recently, which is modeled after the AMBER Alert.

Once a threat or act of racial violence is reported, a team will then determine if residents should be alerted. There are low, medium and high threat levels to the alerts, with higher levels indicating there's more likelihood of violence or death.

The privately funded system is named in honor of Till, the Black teen who was lynched in 1955 by two white men after a white woman falsely claimed Till whistled at her.

During the testing period, alerts will go out to about 167 people in the Maryland area. The list includes Black elected leaders, national civil rights organizations, local clergy and other community leaders.