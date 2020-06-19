LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI officials are on site at Breonna Taylor's apartment Friday as part of an independent investigation into her death. According to a tweet from the FBI Louisville, officials are taking a "fresh look" at all the available evidence.

Part of this look involves officials interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, Louisville Metro police's Public Integrity Unit, as well as interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement. Officials are also examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired, FBI Louisville said.

A WHAS11 photojournalist on the scene said FBI forensics teams have been going in-and-out of Taylor's apartment with DSLR cameras and additional equipment in-hand.

The FBI announced on May 21 that the agency was opening an investigation into the case. Taylor was shot and killed at her apartment as three LMPD officers were executing a no-knock warrant on March 13.

This on-site investigation comes on the heels of a Friday announcement from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer of the termination of LMPD officer Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the execution of the no-knock warrant.

According to his termination letter, Hankison violated procedure when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment while executing a search warrant the night of her death.

WHAS11 continues to have a crew on the scene as this story develops.

