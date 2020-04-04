AUSTIN, Texas —

Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force discussed the state's efforts to combat COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state of Texas has an ongoing collaboration with the federal government to protect public health, and today, President Trump and Fauci discussed the importance of sticking to federal guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott detailed "the uniform standard among Texans to stay home unless performing an essential service or activity."

Dr. Fauci stated that this new standard, along with other actions enforced by the state of Texas, will help achieve the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the public's overall health.

The Governor and Dr. Fauci discussed the trajectory of COVID-19 in Texas and the importance of continued social distancing through April 30th, according to state officials.

The Governor and Dr. Fauci also discussed the immediate need for expansion of testing for the coronavirus in Texas.

According to Governor Abbott, the conversation ended by the duo emphasizing Texas’ commitment to continue working with the federal government during the COVID-19 response in order to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

Governor Abbott adds that he thanks Dr. Fauci for his leadership and advice throughout this crisis.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: