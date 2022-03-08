GUILTY: Jury convicts Guy Reffitt, first Capitol rioter to go to trial, on all counts

Reffitt was convicted of five felonies for leading the mob in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building.

Guy Reffitt — the Texas Three Percenter who became the first Capitol rioter to go to trial — is guilty of five felonies for his role in the Jan. 6 assault, a jury ruled Tuesday.

After four days of testimony, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich handed jurors the case for deliberations shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. They returned just before 2 p.m. with their verdict: guilty on all counts.

Reffitt’s trial was a stress test for the Justice Department’s use of a post-Enron statute to charge more than 170 defendants with felony obstruction. Reffitt was one of dozens of defendants who challenged the charge in court, arguing the law only applied to obstructing judicial proceedings – and not the joint session of Congress. Prosecutors eventually won that battle, with ten judges on the D.C. District Court upholding the obstruction charge. On Monday, the lone exception, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, sided with a defendant based on the specific factors in a case.

Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. on June 8.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

‘A Mob Needs a Leader’

Guy Reffitt was not simply an aggrieved supporter of former President Donald Trump, come to D.C. to vent his spleen, prosecutors told jurors – he was a militia extremist with a specific plan in mind.

"He told anyone within ear shot he planned to storm the Capitol that afternoon," assistant U.S. attorney Risa Berkower said. "He said it over and over again.”

Thanks to a helmet-mounted camera he wore on Jan. 6, jurors heard Reffitt say just that. He told other rallygoers at the Ellipse that he “came hot” and was “packing heat” and that Jan. 6 was “the last day of the war.” Jurors heard Reffitt attempting to recruit others to join him later at the Capitol.

“We’re taking the Capitol after this before the day is out,” he could be heard at one point on the video. “Dragging them out f***ing kicking and screaming.”

“I didn’t come here to play games. I’m taking the Capitol with everybody f***ing else,” he said a short time later. “We’re taking them out kicking and f***ing screaming. I just want to see [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi’s head hitting every step on the way out.”

Reffitt’s helmet-cam died just seconds after he reached the Capitol, but prosecutors were able to show his standoff with police from multiple angles thanks to surveillance footage and videos shot from the crowd. In them, Reffitt – in his body armor and bulky blue coat – can be seen climbing up on a banister of the Capitol steps and advancing on officers with a bullhorn. With each step, prosecutors said, the mob filled the space behind him. Reffitt was eventually subdued by multiple rounds of less-than-lethal munitions, but, he later told the leader of his Texas Three Percenters group, by that point his job had been accomplished.

“I’m not trying to be arrogant, but nobody was moving forward until I took that banister,” Reffitt said in a recorded Zoom vide. “I just kept yelling, ‘Go forward! Go forward! Take the House!”

A Son Takes the Stand

On Christmas Eve 2020, Jackson Reffitt said, he became so alarmed by his father’s increasingly incendiary rhetoric that he submitted a tip about him to the FBI. He took the stand for three hours last week to testify about the fallout from that decision.

Jackson, so soft-spoken at times he was barely audible, said his father had become distant and grew more and more involved with the Three Percenters after their family returned from living in Malaysia. He had taken to constantly wearing a handgun on his hip, and was regularly complementing it with a ballistic vest. By August 2020, his father was telling him “something big” was coming. When Reffitt told his son Congress had made “fatal mistakes,” Jackson pressed him on it. What was he going to do about it?

“Hold my beer and I’ll show you,” Reffitt replied.

Later, after January 6, Reffitt would send a screenshot of himself facing off with police. He included the text, “Me telling Patriots to hold my beer and watch this.”

Jackson said he didn’t hear back from the FBI about his tip until after the riot on Jan. 6. Before he met with the Texas agent assigned to the case, Special Agent Laird Hightower, his father returned home gushing about what a great time he’d had in D.C. He called it a “preface” for what was to come.

“January 6 was already so bad,” Jackson told jurors. “That that could just be the beginning, to hear my father say that, was scary. It was scary.”

Reffitt’s initially enthusiasm about his participation in the riot gave way to anxiety and paranoia, however, as he watched arrests start coming down. When officers questioned Russ Teer, the leader of Reffitt’s Three Percenters group, Reffitt told other members to “purge” communications. And in a conversation with Jackson and his younger sister Peyton, Reffitt warned them what would happen if they cooperated with police.

“He said, ‘If you turn me in, you’ll be traitors,’” Jackson said. “And traitors get shot.”