Active duty, retired military can visit Texas state parks for free on Veterans Day 2021

Entrance fees for day-use visitors are being waived at all 89 parks on Sunday, November 14. If you're planning a trip, you're encouraged to reserve a day pass.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a member of the military (active duty and retired), you can visit any Texas state park on Veterans Day for free. Texas Parks and Wildlife is waiving their entrance fees for day-use visitors at their 89 parks on Sunday, November 14.

If you're planning a trip, you're encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes can be reserved online through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

Some of the more popular and somewhat local locations, such as Lost Maples and Enchanted Rock, are often booked up months in advance.

“The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department."

Franklin said they're happy to extend the offer once again this year.

"To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”