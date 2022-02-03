Burn Pits 360 in Washington D.C. to advocate for new legislation

The South Texas veterans organization is advocating for a bill would speed up health care coverage and compensation for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend veteran based non-profit Burn Pits 360 advocates for health care for our nation's heroes exposed to toxic burn pits commonly seen in images of war in Iraq.

The organization is at our nation’s capital hoping to get a bill passed through the house continuing their efforts. The specific bill is called H.R. 3967 also called 'Honoring our PACT Act'.

The bill would speed up health care coverage and compensation for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic chemicals, and other unimaginable items.

“During military times they took all the waste that was on the base everything from computers, amputated body parts, paint, anything you can think of was burned doused with jet fuel,” said Executive Director and Co-Founder Rosie Torres. “Burned 24 hours a day primarily at night I heard at some bases but burned 10 acres in size.”

Toxic exposure in the military is something an untold number of veterans have been impacted by such as Torres and her husband Leroy an army reservist who was stationed in Iraq and was exposed to these harmful chemicals.

The Torres' knew they were not alone in their health needs, so they created Burn Pits 360.

“We had to create a place where we could all just unify and create a national message to address the injustice,” said Torres.

The exact number of those impacted by waste burn off is still being calculated, but the number of active burn pits has decreased.

“There’s nine active burn pits before there was hundreds but we through our effort have been able to minimize that number to 9 but still not enough,” said Torres.

Torres says there's still more work to be done right now their focus is on getting the honoring our pact act through congress.

“It is a way to remove the burden so that veterans who are sick and dying or their survivors can file for compensation benefits and not have to do all those things,” said Torres. “Exhaust all their time exhaust all their savings so they can get answers.”

Without this bill Torres says veterans would still be left to fend for themselves.

“You have to be your own advocate, your own lawyer, your own researcher your own doctor,” said Torres. “You have to travel at your own expense to try and get specialized healthcare to help find a physician that will validate whatever illness you’re experiencing is a result of toxic exposure.”

So far, the bill has many co-sponsors; 90 Democrats and 3 Republicans. If the bill is approved in the house, it still has to go through the senate which is why the organization is asking residents to call their representatives and help support this bill.

Another advocate for the bill, comedian Jon Stewart. In 2020, Stewart spoke alongside Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Raul Ruiz to introduce legislation to help U.S. veterans with illnesses related to toxic burn pits while serving overseas.

"The only difference between the first responders at Ground Zero who were sick and dying from toxic exposure is that was caused by a terrorist attack on our country. The veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan are suffering the same illnesses and same toxic exposure because of the actions of our own government. We dug burn pits," Stewart explained.

The burn pits were going non-stop and every hazardous waste was piled into them with jet fuel as the accelerant, Stewart added.

"So, our veterans lived 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, next to toxic smoke, dioxins, everything," he said.