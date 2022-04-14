Pick from these 11 names to rename Fort Hood

The City of Killeen shared the 11 names the alliance wants the public to choose from. The results will be presented to the government, the city said.

The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is asking for the public's help in figure out what to rename Fort Hood.

The reason why they want to rename Fort Hood is due to the fact that it was named after a Confederate soldier. It is one of 10 military bases that are planned to be renamed by 2024.

Below are the list of people up for consideration. Note that their bios can be found here.

MSG Roy P. Benavidez Gen. Richard E. Cavazos LTC Harold Cohen SFC Eduardo C. Gomez 1LT Audie Murphy SSG Ruben Rivers SFC Paul R. Smith Gen. Donn A. Starry BG Charles Young

Two names aren't based off people, but rather the area and quality of soldiers:

Fort Central Texas Fort Courage