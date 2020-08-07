Corpus Christi native plays vital role on the front lines of U.S. Navy coronavirus fight

Over the years, technological innovations have revolutionized medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.

GROTON, Conn. — According to United States Navy officials, Corpus Christi native, Raul Gaitan, is front and center in the fight against the coronavirus.



Raul, who is a hospital corpsman, has taken on a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to keep a healthy force that is ready for combat, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



Gaitan is working at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in Groton, Connecticut, and is working as a hospitalman.



U.S. Navy officials say Gaitan's skills are essential in maintaining the health of sailors in the Groton area. Many sailors in the area operate Navy ships and submarines, and it is important to keep them healthy so they maintain readiness.

"The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.



“The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority,” added Adm. Gilday.

Navy officials say in its century of service, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and Marines in wartime and peace around the world.

Over the years, technological innovations have revolutionized medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.

Raul Gaitan says the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Corpus Christi.



“I learned to take pride in what you do, and do your best,” Gaitan said.

Gaitan's actions, as well as other hospitalmen, will have a lasting impact on sailors around the globe, as well as their families.



“It's a great privilege to be part of an organization that has such a rich and consistent history of excellence and servitude, that honor both the legacies of the corpsmen that stood before us and inspires the many who follow their example,” Gaitan said.